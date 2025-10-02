A bold decision was made at the Riverside over the summer, as Michael Carrick was relieved of his duties. He had failed to steer the club into the play-offs over back-to-back seasons and paid the price with his job.

Rob Edwards, who Luton Town had parted with earlier in the year, was selected as the man to take the club forward. On his watch, the club have ascended to the Championship summit.

However, there is a long way to go in the second tier. The likes of Stoke City, Coventry City and Bristol City have all made strong starts, while clubs such as Ipswich, Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion have promotion ambitions.

It remains to be seen whether Middlesbrough will be joined in the promotion race by any Yorkshire clubs.

Sheffield Wednesday appear highly unlikely to make a surge into the top half, with a possible points deduction hanging over the crisis-stricken Owls.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have endured a dismal start to the season having lost seven of their eight games so far. Hull City have collected nine points after the same number of games and could potentially be a surprise package.

Here is a fresh predicted Championship table, generated by Sky Bet odds.