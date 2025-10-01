'I'm told' - Sheffield Wednesday points deduction and wage payments update emerges amid Hillsborough chaos
The Owls remain embroiled in turmoil as pressure mounts on owner Dejphon Chansiri to reach a sale agreement.
Ahead of the club’s 2-2 draw with Birmingham City, players and staff were again told to expect wage payment delays.
Wednesday’s senior figures, with the help of some young prospects, still managed to grab a point in the Midlands with a gutsy display.
However, prior to kick-off, it was suggested some players were contemplating refusing to train later in the week.
Sheffield Wednesday latest
According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, first-team players were not paid their wages on time. He has outlined how EFL sanctions will automatically apply, with Wednesday now at serious risk of losing points.
Posting on social media platform X, he said: “Now Oct 1, SWFC deadline has passed. I’m told all youth players and some admin staff paid yesterday, but first team not paid.
“New EFL sanctions will now be automatically applied. Size of rap sheet, when it comes to independent commission, means a points deduction almost inevitable.”
Sheffield Wednesday’s slim survival hopes
A points deduction would be a hammer blow to Wednesday’s survival hopes, which are already hanging by a thread.
Henrik Pedersen’s men sit 22nd in the Championship table, having won just one of their opening eight games.
After his side’s draw with Birmingham, Pedersen said: “My emotions are a little bit mixed. The negative is that we have lost two points at the end. But in the big picture, there is a very proud emotion inside me because of the performance my players have delivered today in a difficult situation.
“We conceded a goal and they stayed together. You can always find a reason not to do something but we stayed together. It wasn’t about tactics, tonight was about the basic level of humanity.
“Everyone knew the situation. We haven’t spoken about it today. We have used all of our energy on the performance. If we had wasted energy on this we would have lost energy from the performance.”