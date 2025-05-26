Leeds United managed to escape the second tier at the second time of asking and clinched the Championship title with a final day win over Plymouth Argyle.

Sheffield United were hoping to follow the Whites to the promised land, only to see their dreams extinguished at Wembley.

Chris Wilder’s side took the lead against Sunderland, but the Black Cats roared back and won with a late decider from Tommy Watson.

Middlesbrough’s play-off push ran out of steam, meaning Michael Carrick’s men will again be competing in the second tier next term.

Sheffield Wednesday threatened to surge in the top six too, but hit too many roadblocks and had to settle for a mid-table finish.

The Owls now face uncertainty, with manager Danny Rohl expected to move on amid intense speculation regarding his future.

Hull had promotion ambitions heading into the 2024/25 season but a poor start under Tim Walter set the Tigers back.

Ruben Selles stepped into the hotseat and steered the club to safety, although is no longer at the helm.

Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town will be joining the Championship next season, after all failed to beat the drop in their first season back in the Premier League.

Coming up from League One are Birmingham City, Wrexham and Charlton Athletic, with the latter having beaten Leyton Orient in the play-off final.

With the 2025/26 Championship line-up now complete , here is how the Betfair bookmakers see the campaign playing out.