Former Barnsley loan star Harry Isted has left Charlton Athletic to join Burton Albion.

Isted arrived at Oakwell in January 2023, joining the Reds on loan from Luton Town. He proved to be a hit between the sticks, making some crucial saves as the club marched into the League One play-off final.

He performed heroics at Wembley but it was not enough to get the Reds over the line and his time in South Yorkshire came to an end. Upon returning to parent club Luton, he was allowed to depart and join Charlton on a permanent basis.

However, after just a year at The Valley, he has moved on to a fresh challenge. Burton have secured the services of the 27-year-old, tying him down to a two-year deal.

Speaking to Burton’s website, he said: “It’s a big moment for me in my career, moving on from Charlton. I think it’s an exciting new chapter at Burton with the takeover and the new board. I think the vision they have and what they’ve done so far is a big reason for me to come here.

“All a footballer wants is that security and somewhere to call home. When you look at the history of the club and the new owners coming in it’s definitely got that family feel to it which is really nice for a footballer.”