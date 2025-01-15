Chelsea complete surprise U-turn on former Huddersfield Town defender as Crystal Palace decision made

Former Huddersfield Town defender Trevoh Chalobah appears set for a return to Chelsea after less than five months at Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old was among the players frozen out at Stamford Bridge following the appointment of Enzo Maresca as manager.

Maresca was tasked with trimming Chelsea’s bloated squad and Chalobah, a former England under-21 international, was deemed surplus to requirements.

Chalobah was not even allowed to train with the main group at Cobham, instead being assigned to the so-called ‘bomb squad’.

Trevoh Chalobah spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Huddersfield Town from Chelsea.Trevoh Chalobah spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Huddersfield Town from Chelsea.
Trevoh Chalobah spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Huddersfield Town from Chelsea. | Tony Johnson

He joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal in August and has since made 14 appearances for the Eagles, scoring three goals.

However, according to The Athletic, Chelsea have activated a recall clause in his deal and are taking him back to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s backline has been struck by injuries and Chalobah has impressed for Palace, therefore he could play an important role for the Blues.

Trevoh Chalobah appears set for a return to Chelsea.Trevoh Chalobah appears set for a return to Chelsea.
Trevoh Chalobah appears set for a return to Chelsea. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

A familiar face in West Yorkshire, Chalobah spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Huddersfield. He made a total of 38 appearances for the Terriers, scoring once.

His brother, Nathaniel, currently plies his trade in South Yorkshire with Sheffield Wednesday. A fellow Chelsea academy graduate, Nathaniel joined Wednesday after departing West Bromwich Albion in the summer.

He has made nine appearances since his move to Hillsborough, with injury having disrupted his time in S6.

