After a dismal run of seven defeats in nine league games, Cheltenham have wielded the axe and relieved Michael Flynn of his duties.

The former Bradford City and Huddersfield Town midfielder took the reins in May last year, but has now left his post with the Robins rooted to the bottom of the League Two table.

A 3-0 home defeat to Oldham Athletic, a side newly-promoted from the National League, proved to be the final straw.

In a statement at the weekend, Cheltenham said: “Cheltenham Town can confirm that we have parted company with manager Michael Flynn following today’s defeat to Oldham Athletic.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Michael for his efforts and contributions during his time with us and we wish him all the best in the future.”

When a manager loses his job, speculation quickly begins to circulate. Fans draw up wishlists and debate the best candidates, while the board attempt to cut through the noise and make the right decision.

Cheltenham’s EFL status is on the line this season and a significant improvement will be required for the club to steer clear of danger.

Here is a look at the early BetVictor favourites to become Cheltenham’s next permanent boss - with some familiar faces featured.