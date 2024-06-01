Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City midfielder Michael Flynn has been appointed manager of League Two side Cheltenham Town.

The Robins were relegated from League One last term and immediately dealt another blow when their manager Darrell Clarke left for Barnsley. However, they have moved swiftly to replace him by bringing Flynn on board.

Flynn had been out of work since January, when it was agreed he would vacate his position as manager of Swindon Town. Having seen out the rest of the 2023/24 season away from the dugout, the 43-year-old is now back in the game.

He had previously been reported to be a leading contender to fill the vacancy.

In a brief statement shared on social media, Cheltenham said: “We are delighted to announce that Michael Flynn has agreed to become the new first-team manager of Cheltenham Town Football Club! We look forward to formally welcoming our new boss to you all next week.”

Flynn is no stranger to Yorkshire, having represented both Huddersfield and Bradford in his playing days. He joined the Terriers in 2008, spending one season with the club before moving to West Yorkshire and signing for the Bantams.