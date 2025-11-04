It is not often a Football League Trophy group game is described as having "great significance", but Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant’s assessment is spot on.

Beating Mansfield Town to book a place in the knockout stages would be a positive, not least because defeat would be their last cup game this season.

But it matters more because Town and Grant have to win back some trust with supporters after seven defeats in nine matches, and three on the trot at home.

"Two home fixtures have great significance for us because regaining some momentum and making sure we come out with two positive results is really important," said Grant, whose side host Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. "Momentum is key for us right now so the game on Tuesday is massive.

IN THE BACKGROUND: Huddersfield Town's Bojan Radulovic has been a peripheral figure this season (Image: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

"It's important we take the next step in that competition and we don't look beyond Tuesday."

The Terriers are waiting on the results of a scan on Lynden Gooch's calf but at least have Bojan Radulovic confident after goals in consecutive games – albeit around a month apart.

"As a striker you always want to score goals and try to help the team with that but on the other hand not that positive because we couldn't get the win," he said of his performance in the 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

"We are in a bad form right now.

UNDER PRESSURE: Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"I haven’t been involved in the team for a couple of weeks. Of course it's not easy but I just kept doing my job working hard and try to be focussed on doing the right things knowing my opportunity will come."