Coventry City confirm departure of ex-Hull City and Middlesbrough midfielder following Frank Lampard arrival

Published 29th Nov 2024, 10:09 BST
Coventry City have confirmed the departure of former Hull City and Middlesbrough midfielder George Boateng from his coaching role.

Boateng joined the Sky Blues in the summer, taking on a first-team coaching role to provide assistance to Mark Robins.

However, following an underwhelming start to the season, Robins was relieved of his duties as manager.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has since taken the reins, bringing his own trusted lieutenants with him to form a new coaching team.

George Boateng represented Hull City in the Premier League.George Boateng represented Hull City in the Premier League.
George Boateng represented Hull City in the Premier League. | Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Joe Edwards and Chris Jones have both been added to the Coventry ranks, having worked with Lampard at Chelsea.

Boateng, therefore, has departed after less than six months on from his appointment.

A statement issued by the club read: “Coventry City can confirm that first-team coach George Boateng has today left the club.

“We would all like to thank George for his contribution to the Sky Blues since his return to the club in the summer.

“George was a popular figure with the Sky Blues, adding to his 57 game and seven-goal playing spell at the club during the 90s. We all wish George the best of luck for the future.”

A combative midfielder in his playing days, Boateng represented both Middlesbrough and Hull in the Premier League after spells with Coventry and Aston Villa.

He hung up his boots in 2013, ending his career in Malaysia. The 49-year-old moved into management in Malaysia before returning to England, taking up a position in the Blackburn Rovers youth system before spells with Aston Villa and the Ghana national team.

