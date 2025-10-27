Coventry City boss Frank Lampard has explained why Patrick Bamford is training with his squad after leaving Leeds United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamford was still under contract in the summer but was told he did not feature in the plans of Whites manager Daniel Farke.

An agreement to end his deal early was consequently agreed and the 32-year-old has been on the free agent market since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He briefly appeared close to joining Getafe, only for a move to Spain not to materialise. More recently, it emerged he was training with Championship pace-setters Coventry.

The news set tongues wagging, but reports soon claimed a contract was not being discussed.

Patrick Bamford's final season at Leeds United was hampered by injury. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Patrick Bamford clarity

Lampard has now confirmed his former Chelsea teammate is just training with the Sky Blues - and nothing more.

As reported by the Coventry Telegraph, he said: “Yeah, I guess you could call it doing him a favour. I know Patrick well and he hasn’t got a club. He’s training with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very happy, he’s a good lad, Patrick. He’s very easy. I know the conclusions everyone’s going to get to but he’s just training with us.”

Patrick Bamford’s Leeds United years

Bamford joined Leeds from Middlesbrough for a reported £7m back in the summer of 2018. Over the course of his seven years at Elland Road, he scored 60 goals in 205 appearances.

After leaving in the summer, the experienced marksman said: “The club became a massive part of my world, and I tried to make you proud by doing the most I could on the pitch and also in the community.

Patrick Bamford is a free agent following his Leeds United departure. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

“As in any walk of life, there have been challenges, and we've had our ups and downs as the song goes, but I've always felt strongly connected with both fans and the community. But as I leave here, I'm a married man to my beautiful wife, Michaela, and we have two beautiful girls who were born here in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad