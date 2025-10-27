Coventry City boss Frank Lampard explains Patrick Bamford decision following Leeds United exit
Bamford was still under contract in the summer but was told he did not feature in the plans of Whites manager Daniel Farke.
An agreement to end his deal early was consequently agreed and the 32-year-old has been on the free agent market since.
He briefly appeared close to joining Getafe, only for a move to Spain not to materialise. More recently, it emerged he was training with Championship pace-setters Coventry.
The news set tongues wagging, but reports soon claimed a contract was not being discussed.
Patrick Bamford clarity
Lampard has now confirmed his former Chelsea teammate is just training with the Sky Blues - and nothing more.
As reported by the Coventry Telegraph, he said: “Yeah, I guess you could call it doing him a favour. I know Patrick well and he hasn’t got a club. He’s training with us.
“I’m very happy, he’s a good lad, Patrick. He’s very easy. I know the conclusions everyone’s going to get to but he’s just training with us.”
Patrick Bamford’s Leeds United years
Bamford joined Leeds from Middlesbrough for a reported £7m back in the summer of 2018. Over the course of his seven years at Elland Road, he scored 60 goals in 205 appearances.
After leaving in the summer, the experienced marksman said: “The club became a massive part of my world, and I tried to make you proud by doing the most I could on the pitch and also in the community.
“As in any walk of life, there have been challenges, and we've had our ups and downs as the song goes, but I've always felt strongly connected with both fans and the community. But as I leave here, I'm a married man to my beautiful wife, Michaela, and we have two beautiful girls who were born here in Yorkshire.
“Right now, with the way it has come to an end and the way things have been handled recently, it's all a little bit too raw to reflect on immediately, but I think in the years to come and further down the line, I'll look back at this period of my life with nothing but joy, pride and be super happy with what I've achieved and the fact that I was able to wear this number nine shirt in front of you guys for this many years.”