Published 29th Sep 2025, 09:39 BST
Negotiations between Getafe and Sheffield United-linked forward Patrick Bamford have reportedly slowed following his Leeds United exit.

The 32-year-old was allowed to depart Elland Road in the summer, seven years on from his £7m move from Middlesbrough.

He had been told he was no longer in the plans of manager Daniel Farke, who had not been able to use Bamford regularly due to injury problems.

The experienced marksman has been linked with Sheffield United since his Elland Road exit, as well as Spanish outfit Getafe.

Patrick Bamford's time at Leeds United came to an end in the summer.
Patrick Bamford latest

Last week, the England-capped frontman appeared to be closing in on the first overseas move of his career.

However, reporter Matteo Moretto has now suggested talks have slowed in recent days.

Posting on X, he said: “The possibility of Patrick Bamford signing for Getafe remains on the table.

“Negotiations have slowed down in recent days because Getafe has taken its time to decide whether to close the deal or not, but in the coming days the final decision will be made.”

Patrick Bamford’s time at Leeds United

Bamford was not particularly instrumental in Leeds’ most recent Championship title-winning campaign, but had already etched his name into the history books.

He helped fire the Whites to promotion from the second tier in 2020, later delivering a 17-goal haul in the club’s first season back in the top flight.

Patrick Bamford was prolific during Leeds United's 2020/21 Premier League campaign.
In his farewell message last month, Bamford said: “The club became a massive part of my world, and I tried to make you proud by doing the most I could on the pitch and also in the community.

“As in any walk of life, there have been challenges, and we've had our ups and downs as the song goes, but I've always felt strongly connected with both fans and the community. But as I leave here, I'm a married man to my beautiful wife, Michaela, and we have two beautiful girls who were born here in Yorkshire.

“Right now, with the way it has come to an end and the way things have been handled recently, it's all a little bit too raw to reflect on immediately, but I think in the years to come and further down the line, I'll look back at this period of my life with nothing but joy, pride and be super happy with what I've achieved and the fact that I was able to wear this number nine shirt in front of you guys for this many years.”

