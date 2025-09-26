Exclusive:Leeds United urged to target Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo by Premier League legend after summer link
The 20-year-old was considered among the brightest prospects in Europe as recently as last year and went to Euro 2024 with England.
He won plaudits for mature displays that defied his tender years for the Red Devils, but the midfielder has fallen out favour at Old Trafford.
Opportunities have been limited under head coach Ruben Amorim and there was a talk of a loan exit in the summer.
Leeds were among those linked, but a temporary switch away from Manchester United did not materialise.
Mainoo’s future will be back under the microscope in January transfer window and Sheringham believes the midfielder could be of benefit to Leeds.
Kobbie Mainoo verdict
When asked if Mainoo is the type of player Leeds should target, he told The Yorkshire Post: "Yes - without a doubt. Not even six months ago, he was in the England set-up and people were raving about him. He can't be that bad a player.
“He just needs to get someone who loves the way he plays. This game is all about opinions and just because Amorim doesn't fancy him, it doesn't mean to say ]Daniel] Farke won't and get the best out of him.
"Put an arm around him and tell him how good he is, team him up with someone in midfield who accommodates him and all of a sudden, you've got a player back on your hands. If Leeds could get someone like that on loan, it would definitely be a plus point."
Leeds United’s midfield department
Leeds are pretty well-stocked when it comes to central midfielders, with Whites boss Daniel Farke having Ethan Ampadu, Anton Stach, Ao Tanaka, Sean Longstaff and Ilia Gruev at his disposal.
However, where Leeds lack depth is in the attacking midfielder position. Mainoo can operate further forward and it is perhaps where he would be deployed if a shock move across the rivalry divide to Elland Road materialised.