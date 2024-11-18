Coventry City are reportedly watching former Barnsley defender Rob Edwards amid uncertainty surrounding his Luton Town future.

Following Luton’s relegation from the Premier League last term, they were placed among the clubs heavily fancied for a promotion tilt this season.

However, the Hatters have crawled out of the traps and find themselves battling near the foot of the second tier, rather than the summit.

The nosedive has put Edwards under pressure and according to The Sun, his situation is being monitored by Coventry.

Rob Edwards' Luton Town future appears uncertain. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Sky Blues are on the hunt for a new manager after opting to relieve Mark Robins of his duties. It was a move that sent shockwaves through the EFL, as Robins had overseen a remarkable rise from League Two to the Championship.

Edwards is thought to be Coventry’s radar, although it is believed they would prefer to hire him as a free agent and avoid compensation payment.

Frank Lampard has also been linked with the Coventry job, as he looks to rebuild his managerial reputation following difficult stints at Chelsea and Everton.