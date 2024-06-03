Crystal Palace could reportedly swoop for Leeds United talisman Crysencio Summerville this summer.

The winger enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 campaign, winning the Championship Player of the Season award and hitting heights not previously seen from the Dutchman.

However, his exploits appear to have put him firmly in the shop window and he has already been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea. Palace are also said to be keen, with The Mirror claiming a move from the Eagles could materialise.

Summerville has reportedly been identified as a potential replacement for Michael Olise or Eberechi Eze, with the two Palace stars attracting plenty of interest themselves.

Palace are said to have a long-standing interest in Summerville, although will reportedly only lodge a bid if Olise or Eze seek pastures new. Although he has been a key figure for Leeds, selling the wideman may be in the best interest of the Whites.

Leeds will need to ensure they are compliant with Financial Fair Play rules this summer and they would make a significant profit on Summerville. Regardless of finances, it is also hard to imagine Summerville being happy to remain in the second tier.

He scored 20 goals and registered nine assists in the Championship last season, although his form tailed off at the end of the campaign. The 22-year-old struggled to make impact in the play-off final as Leeds were edged out by Southampton.