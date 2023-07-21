The free agent has featured for the Blades during pre-season and has also been linked with Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool. However, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Palace are eyeing the defender.
Francis is available having departed AFC Bournemouth following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign. He had spent just a year with the Cherries after being plucked from non-league outfit North Leigh.
After a period of relative quiet, Sheffield United have sprung into action in the transfer market of late. Anis Ben Slimane has arrived from Brondby and was followed through the door by ex-Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci.
Ivorian winger Benie Traore is the latest to have signed on the dotted line at Bramall Lane, joining from Swedish outfit Hacken.