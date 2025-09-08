Danny Rohl: Latest on ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss as shock link to Sheffield United addressed
After nearly two full seasons at the Hillsborough helm, Rohl is on the hunt for his next managerial challenge.
He worked wonders in S6, saving the Owls from relegation before dragging them into mid-table security.
The 36-year-old left amid off-field chaos, but is yet to find a new post to continue his career.
Over on the red side of the Steel City, Ruben Selles has endured a difficult start to his Sheffield United reign.
Danny Rohl latest
Via his Patreon page, reporter Alan Nixon has suggested Rohl’s name has been discussed behind the scenes.
He suggested Rohl would not have a problem taking the job, although this has been contradicted elsewhere.
Writing on X, BBC Radio Sheffield’s Rob Staton indicated Rohl will not be taking the reins at Bramall Lane.
He said: “You can rule this one out, for obvious reasons. Danny Rohl had a big connection to Sheffield Wednesday, the club and fans. His next job will not be Sheffield United. And it’s time this story was put to bed, for Rohl and Rubén Selles’ sake.”
Danny Rohl’s future
The right opportunity may not have arisen for Rohl yet, but it is hard to imagine it will not emerge soon.
In a recent interview with The Times, the German reiterated his desire to work with top players.
He said: “I’ve said many times, the biggest goal is to work with the best players you can and I’ve seen that world - at Munich, the German national team, at Leipzig.
“But also loved working, at Wednesday, with a group of big, big mentality and character so the main thing is to get the opportunity to build up something or continue another manager’s good work.
“For me it’s not important if you have two pitches or four pitches for the training, what matters is if you have the right people around you and goals together. It’s very important for humans and people [to feel] they want to go in the same direction.”