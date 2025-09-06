Sheffield Wednesday have former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City coach on their 'radar'
Off-field turbulence at Hillsborough has prevented manager Henrik Pedersen from assembling a proper coaching team since his appointment.
Academy coaches Giles Coke and Andy Holdsworth have stepped up admirably, although have been spread thin across their senior and youth duties.
Wednesday have already been linked with Manchester City Under-21s assistant Craig Mudd and now appear to have a goalkeeping coach in their sights.
Sheffield Wednesday eye goalkeeping coach
According to The Star, Flahavan is being eyed for a return to S6. He previously served as Wednesday’s goalkeeping coach during the reign of Garry Monk.
Flahavan, who is currently employed by Plymouth Argyle, also worked with Monk at Leeds, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.
An experienced figure, he enjoyed a 20-year playing career before hanging up his gloves and represented the likes of Southend United and AFC Bournemouth.
Any new coaches arriving at Wednesday will have to be aware of the mammoth nature of the challenge ahead.
Difficulty at Sheffield Wednesday
The Owls have managed to make just two loan signings since Pedersen’s appointment, recruiting goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and defender Harry Amass.
They have had to contend with exits too and have lost the likes of Michael Smith and Josh Windass.
Wednesday are yet to win in the Championship, but their young players have been hailed for the way in which they have handled the abrupt step-up by Pedersen.
He said: "We have some really good senior players as a mirror they can learn from, but it's much easier for them if there were fewer [youngsters]. It's also a challenge for the senior players to keep the level up.
"But how the senior players have handled this is amazing, and how the young players try to do the best they can so they feel they can also give something to the senior players has also been amazing.
"It's a challenge with too many young players at the same time but I think the boys have handled it really well. "