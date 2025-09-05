Sheffield Wednesday reportedly have Manchester City coach Craig Mudd in their sights.

Owls boss Henrik Pedersen has made no secret of his desire to add to his backroom team, which has not been properly assembled amid off-field chaos at Hillsborough.

Academy coaches Giles Coke and Andy Holdsworth have stepped up admirably, but the hope is that new coaches can ease the burden on the pair.

It appears Mudd, currently employed by Manchester City as an assistant in their under-21s set-up, is on Wednesday’s radar.

Henrik Pedersen succeeded Danny Rohl as Sheffield Wednesday boss in the summer. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The Star have claimed Mudd features on Wednesday’s list as they look to add to their coaching team.

Mudd has worked at Manchester City for over a decade, having previously been employed by Leeds United.

He is well-regarded in coaching circles and his experience of developing youth could prove helpful considering the age of Wednesday’s squad.

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to strengthen their coaching team. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Henrik Pedersen on coach hunt

Last week, regarding potential coaching recruits, Pedersen said: “We are very close. But we know when things are between two clubs we know they can take a little bit of time.

“But I’m happy that we’ll soon be able to have some new staff. I hope we can present one or two guys soon.

“I’m searching for a goalkeeper coach, and if I can find an experienced one who has experience as a player and also in the Championship then it could be great. I’m also searching for an offensive coach and a defensive coach, and then I’ll see what is possible.”

Wednesday sit 23rd in the Championship table after picking up one point from their opening four games. The Owls are, however, still in the Carabao Cup after victories over Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United.

