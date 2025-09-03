Stuart Armstrong has returned to Scotland with a move to Aberdeen after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

The 33-year-old cut his teeth north of the border, starring for Dundee United and Celtic before catching the attention of Southampton.

A six-year spell with the Saints followed, during which the Scotland international amassed over 200 appearances and scored 25 goals.

He left for Vancouver Whitecaps in 2024, only to return to England in January 2025. The midfielder was a shrewd addition to Danny Rohl’s Wednesday squad but did not feature on the club’s retained list at the end of the campaign.

There had been talk of a potential return to S6, although financial turmoil at Wednesday may well have prevented one materialising.

Full-circle move for Stuart Armstrong

It now appears to be completely off the table, with Armstrong having penned a two-year deal at Aberdeen.

The move marks a full-circle moment for the former Owl, who failed to make the grade at Pittodrie as a teenager.

He said: “These things always happen fast but I am delighted to be here. I’ve not been back to the city for a long time so it’s nice to come back full circle in a football sense which is nice.

“It’s a good footballing decision for me to come here. It’s a chance for me to play competitive, challenging football and the lure of playing in Europe is exciting.

“I hope I can add something to the team and help us achieve something special together.”

Jimmy Thelin on Stuart Armstrong capture

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin added: “We have been tracking Stuart for some time, and we are so pleased to be able to add a player of his talent and experience to our group.

“Stuart has had an impressive career at the top level of the game, and we hope he can act as another leader in our squad.

“With such a busy schedule coming up, we want to drive competition in all areas of the park who can bring different attributes to how we play.