Sheffield Wednesday return mooted as Owls make 'contact' with ex-Celtic and Southampton man Stuart Armstrong
The 33-year-old joined the Owls in January, cutting ties with MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps in order to do so.
He proved to be a useful addition to the Wednesday ranks, adding some class and experience to the midfield for the second half of the season.
However, he only penned a short-term deal in S6 and left following the end of the 2024/25 campaign.
Sheffield Wednesday make Stuart Armstrong contact
According to The Star, contact has been made regarding a potential return to South Yorkshire for the Scotland international.
Wednesday are operating under transfer embargo restrictions, but can still sign free agents and loanees.
Armstrong has not found a new club since his Wednesday exit, therefore could still be signed as an unattached player.
The midfielder boasts a wealth of experience, having starred for Dundee United and Celtic before impressing in England with Southampton.
He was part of the Saints squad promoted from the Championship in 2024, but did not follow the club back into the top flight.
Sheffield Wednesday’s current scenario
Wednesday have not made a single senior signing this summer, but have drawn up a longlist featuring over 60 potential targets.
Manchester United’s Toby Collyer has been linked, although appears set to seal a season-long loan move to West Bromwich Albion.
There has also been talk of interest in former Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, as well as ex-Brentford and Burnley defender Ben Mee.
Wednesday have made an impressive start to the season considering their off-field turmoil, battling admirably in a loss to Leicester City and knocking Bolton Wanderers out of the Carabao Cup.
Their victory over the Trotters has booked the Owls a Yorkshire derby meeting with Leeds United to be played later this month.