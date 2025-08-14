Manchester United’s Toby Collyer has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City - but is reportedly in talks with West Bromwich Albion.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old is well thought of at Old Trafford and has already made 13 appearances at senior level for the Red Devils.

Wednesday and Hull have both been credited with interest in taking the defensive midfielder on loan, with a temporary switch thought to be on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it appears the England youth international could be heading elsewhere in the Championship.

Toby Collyer has already tasted first-team action at Manchester United. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Toby Collyer in advanced talks

According to The Athletic, Collyer is in advanced talks over a proposed season-long loan move to West Brom.

The move would see Collyer link up with former Tigers midfielder Ryan Mason, who took charge of the Baggies in June.

West Brom are said to have reached an agreement with Manchester United on the structure of the deal, suggesting they are set to beat rivals in the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Collyer has featured for Manchester United in a string of pre-season friendlies this summer. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Toby Collyer’s pedigree

Collyer would arguably be a huge coup for the Baggies having already impressed in the Premier League at a young age.

He has also featured prominently for the Red Devils in pre-season and was part of the side that faced Leeds United in Sweden.

In January, his Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes told MUTV: “Toby doesn't need help, if I'm being honest. He is a great kid, a great example of a professional.

“He comes from the academy and knows his place, knows how much he wants to get into the positions of other players. He trains very well every week, trains at the maximum level every time,"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad