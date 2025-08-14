Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City face potential blow with Manchester United's Toby Collyer in West Brom 'talks'
The 21-year-old is well thought of at Old Trafford and has already made 13 appearances at senior level for the Red Devils.
Wednesday and Hull have both been credited with interest in taking the defensive midfielder on loan, with a temporary switch thought to be on the cards.
However, it appears the England youth international could be heading elsewhere in the Championship.
Toby Collyer in advanced talks
According to The Athletic, Collyer is in advanced talks over a proposed season-long loan move to West Brom.
The move would see Collyer link up with former Tigers midfielder Ryan Mason, who took charge of the Baggies in June.
West Brom are said to have reached an agreement with Manchester United on the structure of the deal, suggesting they are set to beat rivals in the race.
Toby Collyer’s pedigree
Collyer would arguably be a huge coup for the Baggies having already impressed in the Premier League at a young age.
He has also featured prominently for the Red Devils in pre-season and was part of the side that faced Leeds United in Sweden.
In January, his Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes told MUTV: “Toby doesn't need help, if I'm being honest. He is a great kid, a great example of a professional.
“He comes from the academy and knows his place, knows how much he wants to get into the positions of other players. He trains very well every week, trains at the maximum level every time,"
“He's a really good kid who wants to learn. He's eager to listen and has big, big qualities. He's aggressive off and on the ball, he's class in tight spaces, and he's just going to get better."