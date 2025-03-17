Darrell Clarke prediction made as ex-Leeds United midfielder admits 'surprise' at Barnsley FC sacking

Darrell Clarke has been backed to make a return to management “very soon” following his dismissal at Barnsley.

With the club’s play-off hopes rapidly fading, Clarke was axed as head coach and replaced by his assistant Conor Hourihane.

The former Reds captain will be in charge on an interim basis until the end of the season, at which point a decision will be made on Clarke’s long-term successor.

Despite Barnsley’s struggles in League One, former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Prutton has admitted to being “slightly surprised” by the decision.

Darrell Clarke was recently relieved of his duties as Barnsley boss.
Darrell Clarke was recently relieved of his duties as Barnsley boss.

He told Football League World: “Darrell Clarke coming out of Barnsley, slightly surprised. Yes, there’s a bit of difference between themselves and the play-off places - eight points at the time of talking - but it’s a run of form, lost seven of their last 11, similar to what we’ve seen with Huddersfield and they’ve parted company with Michael Duff.

“I don’t think you can be too be surprised with managerial comings and goings from what we deal with in the EFL, but I think given the space and time that was left they’ve obviously rolled the dice to think that the change can shake them up to get them into the play-offs come the end of the season.

“Time will tell, and however that is worked out, you’ve got someone in there in Conor Hourihane with vast experience, obviously as a player, a very solid success as a player as well, and a man that’s keen to get into coaching.

“I’m not saying for one second he was sat there waiting for Darrell to move on, but as an assistant and part of the coaching team, that is obviously how these things work.

“Darrell, I have got so much time and respect for, and the jobs that he’s done across a varied EFL managerial career, and no doubt we’ll see him somewhere very soon.

“And we, of course, wish Conor all the best, one of the good guys with such experience to call upon.”

Hourihane took charge of Barnsley for the first time at the weekend, overseeing a 2-1 defeat away at Mansfield Town.

Conor Hourihane was in charge for Barnsley's visit to Mansfield Town.
Conor Hourihane was in charge for Barnsley's visit to Mansfield Town.

After the game, the 34-year-old said: “I get the fans’ frustration - the manager has gone in the week and I was asked to take over.

“My reception from those fans before the game today was brilliant – I have a close connection with them and I really wanted to get a result for them to get that buzz at the end as well, but it wasn’t to be.”

