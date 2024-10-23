Leeds United have reportedly completed a deal to sign free agent midfielder Josuha Guilavogui.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since losing Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to injury, Leeds have been linked with an array of defensive-minded midfielders.

Former West Ham United and Nottingham Forest enforcer Cheikhou Kouyate has been reported to be of interest, as has ex-Arsenal man Francis Coquelin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Leeds appear to have opted to hand a deal to former France international Guilavogui. According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been completed with an official announcement expected to follow.

Josuha Guilavogu represented Mainz last season. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

A seasoned veteran at 34, Guilavogui has been a free agent since the end of the 2023/24 season. He was released by Bundesliga side Mainz, having made just 12 senior appearances for the club.

The midfielder has also played in the top tiers of football in France and Spain, representing the likes of Saint-Etienne and Atletico Madrid.

He was in attendance at Elland Road for Leeds’ win over Sheffield United last week, before attending once again to watch the Whites defeat Watford.