'Deal completed' - Leeds United appear set to unveil midfielder as Fabrizio Romano issues transfer update
Since losing Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to injury, Leeds have been linked with an array of defensive-minded midfielders.
Former West Ham United and Nottingham Forest enforcer Cheikhou Kouyate has been reported to be of interest, as has ex-Arsenal man Francis Coquelin.
However, Leeds appear to have opted to hand a deal to former France international Guilavogui. According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been completed with an official announcement expected to follow.
A seasoned veteran at 34, Guilavogui has been a free agent since the end of the 2023/24 season. He was released by Bundesliga side Mainz, having made just 12 senior appearances for the club.
The midfielder has also played in the top tiers of football in France and Spain, representing the likes of Saint-Etienne and Atletico Madrid.
He was in attendance at Elland Road for Leeds’ win over Sheffield United last week, before attending once again to watch the Whites defeat Watford.
Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell have impressed since being thrown into the midfield, although Leeds do lack depth without Ampadu and Gruev available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.