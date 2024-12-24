Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and Bradford City's League Two rivals Fleetwood Town have appointed Pete Wild as their new head coach.

The 40-year-old has been out of work since the end of the 2023/24 season, when he left his role as manager of Barrow. Prior to his spell at Barrow, he had stints in charge of Oldham Athletic and FC Halifax Town.

He has now returned to the dugout with Fleetwood, succeeding former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam following his dismissal.

Wild will be joined by Adam Temple as his assistant, with existing coaches Matt Lawlor and Owain Fon Williams remaining in post.

Pete Wild has returned to management with Fleetwood Town. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Wild said: “I am really excited to have the opportunity to manage such a progressive football club.

“Although discussions have moved quickly, both myself and Adam (Temple) feel like there is a clear direction from everyone at the football club and we really feel we can support that journey. We can’t wait to meet everyone and get fans, staff and players moving in a forward direction.”

Fleetwood sit 18th in the League Two table, with a hectic run of fixtures ahead. Among their opponents over the festive period will be Harrogate and Doncaster.

Fleetwood chairman Jamie Pilley said: “We are delighted to move quickly to attract someone of Pete’s calibre to Highbury Stadium.

“At this point we felt it was important to bring someone who has extensive knowledge of the division we find ourselves in – and Pete was the stand-out candidate.

“I’m excited to see what he can achieve with what we think is a good squad and would like to welcome him to Fleetwood Town.”