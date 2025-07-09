Exclusive: Billy Sharp's former manager makes bold Manchester United claim about Doncaster Rovers veteran
His clinical edge is among the key attributes that have afforded him longevity, allowing the marksman to still score goals at 39.
He will turn 40 in February, but is set to follow Doncaster into League One after helping the club clinch the League Two title and then penning a new contract.
Fans may wonder what Sharp’s secret is - and one of his former managers believes it is his excellent anticipation.
Dean Saunders managed Sharp during the second of the forward’s four spells as a Doncaster player.
He lost his chief marksman to Southampton in January 2012 but the 61-year-old, a former frontman himself, has kept tabs on Sharp’s career trajectory.
Dean Saunders on Billy Sharp
Speaking to The Yorkshire Post via NewBettingSites.uk, Saunders said: "The saying is 'you've always got an eye for a goal, but you lose the eye of the tiger’.
“I've still got an instinct now, where the ball's going to go. I just can't get there because my legs won't get me there. Billy has managed to get to 39. He still knows where to go when the ball comes in the box. He still anticipates better than anyone.
"The number of times I was stood in the technical area and we're not playing well, and I turned to my assistant to say 'what do you think we should do?'. Then, bang - 1-0 up, Billy's scored.
“A cross that goes behind him somehow goes touch, swivel, bottom corner, or he gets across someone in the box and gets a header in. He's still doing it. He's a great lad.”
The art of scoring
The role of a forward has evolved over the 21 years Sharp has spent as a professional, yet the Sheffield United icon has remained lethal throughout various stages of change in the game.
He has developed while retaining his predatory instincts and Saunders wants to see Sharp pass his knack for netting on to the next generation.
Saunders also believes the rapid pace at which football has changed means Sharp could play for Manchester United - if he was approaching 30 rather than 40.
He said: "I've just watched his career and he's an out-and-out goalscorer. If he was 10 years younger, he'd get a game for Manchester United. There's no goalscorers left. You're telling me he's not better than what they've got?
“He's been a credit to himself. The best thing Billy can do now is teach the young strikers who are with him how to do it - and carry on playing until his legs fall off.”
