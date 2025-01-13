Doncaster Rovers 'closing in' on signing of Leeds United midfielder capped by his country at senior level

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 13th Jan 2025, 11:33 BST
Doncaster Rovers are reportedly closing in on the loan signing of Leeds United midfielder Charlie Crew.

The 18-year-old is considered among the most exciting prospects in the Leeds ranks and made his first-team debut in November.

He has also been capped by Wales at senior level, but faces stern competition for places in the Leeds midfield.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Doncaster are keen on recruiting the teenager on a temporary basis.

Wales-capped midfielder Charlie Crew is well thought of at Leeds United.Wales-capped midfielder Charlie Crew is well thought of at Leeds United.
Wales-capped midfielder Charlie Crew is well thought of at Leeds United. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

It is believed he could travel for a medical and complete a switch in the coming days. Crew was not involved as Leeds defeated Harrogate Town in the FA Cup at the weekend, leading many to believe a temporary move was in the offing.

Doncaster sit seventh in the League Two table but harbour aspirations of promotion to the third tier.

Grant McCann’s side came close last season, losing to Crewe Alexandra in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Crew joined Leeds in 2022, moving to Elland Road after being nurtured within Cardiff City’s youth system.

Doncaster dipped into the loan market last week, signing 20-year-old winger Ethan Ennis from Manchester United.

He made his debut for Rovers at the weekend, featuring as they knocked Championship strugglers Hull City out of the FA Cup.

