The Eco-Power Stadium faithful are well-aware how difficult League Two is to escape, therefore will be determined to see their side steer clear of the division.

Recruitment will be key if Doncaster are to compete in the third tier and the club have already made a move in the transfer window.

Robbie Gotts, a graduate of Leeds United’s academy, has moved to South Yorkshire after starring in the heart of Barrow’s midfield.

“I’m delighted,” said McCann. “Robbie is a player we’ve kept an eye on for a few years.

“He’s been excellent at Barrow with what he has brought to that team and I’ve been a big admirer of him - his energy, him as a person, his bite, his aggression to get after the ball and use it, and his ability to create and score goals. He’s going to be a massive help for us next season.”

It was a statement signing and Doncaster’s supporters will be hoping there are plenty more over the course of the summer.

However, with financial resources not unlimited, the club will have to be astute in their decision-making.

The free agent market could prove useful, with clubs up and down the country having confirmed releases since the end of their respective campaigns.

There is a wealth of talent and experience available to pick up for free and tapping into that market is something Doncaster may well be planning to do.

With the opening of the summer window approaching, here are 21 free agents Doncaster could potentially target.

