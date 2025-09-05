Doncaster Rovers are set to host Bradford City for a Yorkshire derby in League One.

Both clubs sealed promotion from League Two last season and their momentum has carried through into the new campaign.

Graham Alexander’s Bantams sit third in the table, with only Cardiff City and Stevenage above them.

Hot on their heels are fifth-placed Doncaster, who are just one behind after four wins from their opening six games.

Doncaster Rovers are preparing to host Bradford City. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Last season, Grant McCann’s table-toppers came out on top in each of their league encounters with the Bantams, who finished third.

McCann has been complimentary of Bradford and his opposite number in the build-up, hailing the Bantams as a “strong team”.

He said: "It doesn't surprise me they are doing well. Graham is a really good manager and he's done an excellent job since he's been at Bradford.

"They are a good, strong team and have started the season very well and obviously carried on the momentum they built last season - a bit like ourselves.

"We've played them quite a bit over the last two years I have been here. We know what to expect, but ultimately the game, from my point of view is about what we do and I am sure Graham will say the same about his team.”

Bradford City sit third in the League One table after a strong start to the season. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

The rivalry is set to be renewed at the Eco-Power Stadium and here are the key TV and streaming details.

When is Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, September 6.

Is Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch as an alternative broadcast on Sky Sports+.

Why is the 3pm blackout not in place?

The blackout is not in place due to the international break reducing the number of fixtures scheduled to take place.