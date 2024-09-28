Doncaster Rovers v Chesterfield: Grant McCann's meeting of minds with Spireites rival Paul Cook

A MEETING of managerial minds will take place at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann pits his wits against Chesterfield counterpart - and another ex-lower division midfielder of some repute - in Paul Cook and the similarities extend beyond where they both used to operate in their playing careers.

They find themselves at the helm of two of the bigger clubs in League Two, while their team’s playing style is also not dissimilar either.

The contest between two near-neighbours in front of a bumper crowd, including 3,000 Spireites supporters, has the portents of being an absorbing one from a football perspective.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

McCann said: "I think they are a very good team and one of the best we have seen in terms of their style of play and energy they have got and players they have.

"There’s a lot to like about them and I think they probably are in a false position so far. It will be a really good game.

"They are one of the best in the league in terms of possession. Notts County are top, MK Dons are second, Chesterfield are third and we’re fourth.

"Paul’s teams have always played the game in the right way and it’s probably why I have a lot of admiration for him.

"He likes his teams to probably play similar to the way I like mine to play, in terms of getting on the ball, moving it, (with) energy, tempo and aggression.”

Hoping to get the nod in midfield in place of the suspended Harry Clifton is Joe Sbarra, who is eyeing the next step in his Rovers development - by way of a first home league start.