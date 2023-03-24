Latest news on the transfer front involving Doncaster Rovers emerges

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of Zain Westbrooke on a free transfer. The League Two side have brought in the midfielder on a contract until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old parted company with League One outfit Bristol Rovers in January and has since been weighing up his options. He has recently been training with Walsall to keep up his fitness levels and has now landed himself a new club.

Westbrooke, who is from Surrey, spent three years at the Memorial Ground and made 61 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals. He has also played for the likes of Brentford, Leyton Orient and Coventry City in the past.

After signing for Doncaster, he has said: “I’m really pleased. I got the chance to train with the team and meet the staff and I felt very welcomed by everyone and felt really comfortable.

“I’ve been a free agent since January and when I got the call to come in, it was something I couldn’t turn down. I came to earn the contract and thankfully I’ve been able to do that.”

Danny Schofield’s side have been dealt a blow with Harrison Biggins and Charlie Lakin out injured so their new signing will slot in for those two in the middle of the park. He has been handed the number 24 shirt by the Yorkshire club.

