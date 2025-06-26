Yorkshire’s EFL clubs have been given their fixture schedules for the 2025/26 campaign.

Fixture release day is a significant day in the footballing calendar, even if those of a pessimistic nature drop quips about clubs playing each other home and away not being a shock.

The release of the schedule allows fans to plan their lives, with fixtures being a major part of routine and tradition for many

Fixtures for the season ahead have officially been made public and The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at key dates for each of the EFL’s Yorkshire clubs.

The 2025/26 EFL fixture list has been released. | George Wood/Getty Images

Championship

Hull City

The Tigers will kick off their campaign away from home, visiting Coventry City on August 9. Oxford United will be the visitors for the club’s first home game, on August 16.

Hull’s first Yorkshire derby is scheduled for October 4, when they will lock horns with Sheffield United at home.

Norwich City will provide the opposition on the final day, visiting the MKM Stadium on May 2.

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough will play host to Swansea City on the opening weekend, welcoming the Welsh side to the Riverside on August 9.

Their first Yorkshire derby will also take place at the Riverside, when Sheffield United make the journey on August 30.

Rob Edwards’ side will finish their season away from home, visiting newly-promoted Wrexham.

Sheffield United

Having defeated Bristol City in the play-off semi-finals last term, Sheffield United will be reunited with the Robins at Bramall Lane on August 9.

There will also be a Yorkshire derby in August, with a trip to Middlesbrough scheduled for the 30th.

The first Steel City derby will be hosted at Hillsborough on November 22, with the reverse pencilled in for February 21.

The Blades will end their campaign away at Derby County.

Sheffield United have been given their 2025/26 season schedule. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will get the ball rolling away at Leicester City, host Stoke City in their first home fixture and end their season at home against West Bromwich Albion.

Their first Yorkshire derby will be against Middlesbrough on October 22. Hillsborough will then play host to the Steel City derby on November 22, with Sheffield United scheduled to host on February 21.

League One

Barnsley

A long trip awaits Barnsley on the opening weekend, with a journey to Plymouth Argyle scheduled for August 2. Burton Albion will be the first visitors to Oakwell a week later.

There will not be a long wait for a Yorkshire derby, with Huddersfield Town due to visit Oakwell on August 30.

Barnsley’s season will end at home, against Stockport County on May 2.

Bradford City

Bradford will mark their return to League One with a home clash with Wycombe Wanderers on August 2.

Their first Yorkshire derby has been pencilled in for September 13, when Huddersfield Town are set to visit Valley Parade.

Exeter City will be the final opponents for the Bantams, hosting Graham Alexander’s men on May 2.

Bradford City have League One football to look forward to. | George Wood/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers

Grant McCann’s men will host Exeter City on August 2, with their first Yorkshire derby set to be a trip to Huddersfield Town on August 19.

The season will end with a trip to Peterborough United on May 2.

Huddersfield Town

The newly-named Accu Stadium will play host to Huddersfield’s season opener, with Leyton Orient set to head to Yorkshire.

The Terriers will host Doncaster Rovers in their first derby on August 19 and end their campaign on the road against AFC Wimbledon.

Rotherham United

Port Vale will be Rotherham’s opponents on the opening weekend, marking an immediate return to the New York Stadium for Cameron Humphreys.

The Millers will visit Doncaster Rovers for their first Yorkshire derby on August 30 and end their season away at Wycombe Wanderers.

League Two

Harrogate Town

Simon Weaver’s men will visit Bristol Rovers on the opening weekend before hosting Grimsby Town for their first home game.