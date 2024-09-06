Sheffield Wednesday’s squad list has been confirmed - and there is space for free agents.

Although the summer transfer window has closed, the Owls can still sign players not currently contracted to a club. Fortunately for recruitment chiefs across the EFL, there is still a lot of talent and experience on the market.

Temptation to dip into this market is generally strengthened by underwhelming starts and Wednesday have not exactly raced out of the traps.

Since their opening weekend demolition of Plymouth Argyle, Danny Rohl’s side have fallen to three consecutive league defeats. There is, of course, every chance Rohl has faith in his current crop to reverse the club’s fortuntes.

However, if he does deem the squad to be in need of reinforcement, here are seven free agents Wednesday could potentially target.

Liam Cooper

Wednesday would potentially need to move quickly on this one. Cooper has been a free agent since the expiry of his Leeds United contract and he looks set for pastures new after nearly a decade of service to the Whites.

Reports have suggested he has held talks with Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia, following the collapse of his proposed move to Hull City. If Wednesday could hijack the reported deal, they would be landing a centre-back with a wealth of Championship experience.

Nathan Ferguson

A younger defensive option, Ferguson was considered among the EFL’s hottest prospects when he left West Bromwich Albion in 2020. A move to Crystal Palace was meant to take him to the next level, but he has endured rotten luck on the injury front.

The 23-year-old can operate at centre-back or full-back and could be a gem of a signing if he can rediscover his pre-injury form.

Brandon Williams

The defender’s lengthy association with Manchester United came to an end over the summer. First-team opportunities available to him at Old Trafford diminished over the years, although he did pick up senior experience with loan spells at Norwich City and Ipswich Town.

His move to Portman Road did not quite work out but the 24-year-old arguably has the tools to be a top Championship full-back.

Paul Dummett

Despite links with Sheffield United and Portsmouth, Dummett remains a free agent. The 32-year-old can operate at left-back or centre-back and boasts a wealth of experience accumulated during his 14 years at Newcastle United.

Jack Cork

Fans may prefer a younger option but even at 35, Cork is hardly an unappealing option. The England-capped midfielder was a regular fixture in Burnley’s promotion-winning 2022/23 campaign, although struggled for minutes in the Premier League.

Now a free agent, Cork could potentially be a shrewd addition to a Championship midfield.

Edouard Michut

Fans of English football may remember Michut from his loan spell at Sunderland during the 2022/23 campaign. He was on the books of Paris Saint-Germain and showed promise over the course of his 28 appearances for the Black Cats.

Edouard Michut had a loan spell at Sunderland during the 2022/23 season. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

A move to Turkish side Adana Demirspor followed but Michut has now been allowed to seek pastures new. At just 21, the cultured midfielder arguably has a lot more to offer and could be worth a punt.

Emiliano Marcondes

His stock may be lower than it was four years ago, but the playmaker’s CV is hard to ignore. A two-time Championship promotion winner, the 29-year-old became well-acquainted with the Championship during his spells with Brentford and AFC Bournemouth.

Aaron Connolly

The forward is undeniably gifted but no one has quite got the best out of Connolly yet. Liam Rosenior arguably came closest, as there were flashes of brilliance from the Irishman at Hull City last season.