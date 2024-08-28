Sheffield United-linked defender Paul Dummett is reportedly in talks with Championship newcomers Portsmouth.

Last month, reports suggested the Blades had teed up a deal to bring Dummett on board as a free transfer addition following his Newcastle United departure.

He was released by the Magpies at the end of the 2023/24 season, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. A move to Bramall Lane did not materialise and he now appears to be on the cusp of joining their Championship rivals.

According to the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, Dummett is in talks over a move to Fratton Park. Portsmouth secured promotion to the second tier last season, escaping League One to end a 14-year Championship absence.

As well as a wealth of experience, Dummett boasts versatility having been deployed at left-back and centre-back by Newcastle. He left St James’ Park having amassed 213 appearances for the club and scored four goals.

Sheffield United may not have landed Dummett but they have made 10 senior signings since the summer window opened. Seven have arrived on permanent deals, while Harry Souttar, Alfie Gilchrist and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi have joined on loan.