Everton and Leicester City linked with Leeds United star as £20m transfer claim made
The 25-year-old joined the Whites on loan in August and he has become one of Daniel Farke’s most trusted lieutenants.
He has made 32 appearances in all competitions, contributing seven goals and eight assists.
Reports have indicated Leeds want to sign Solomon on a permanent basis in the summer, although Everton have also been linked.
According to TEAMtalk, the Toffees have the Israel international firmly on their radar as they weigh up a move in the summer transfer window.
A fee in the region of £20m could reportedly be required to prise Solomon from Tottenham.
Leicester are also said to be keen on the wideman, but the Foxes appear destined for relegation and the lure of Premier League football may be required.
Solomon has spoken candidly about his enjoyment of life in West Yorkshire and told The Athletic in January that the door was open regarding his future.
He said: “I love it here, I love the fans. I love the club. I love the players, the manager.
“Especially now, I’m really enjoying it and I love living here. Of course, it’s different to London, less things to do and we have less friends here. All the Israelis, they live in London, but we found our place here.
“You can’t predict what will happen in the future, whether I come back to Tottenham, whether I go to a different team, or whether I stay here in Leeds, you can’t predict it, but, of course, for me, the door is really open.”
Solomon and Daniel James have been Farke’s wingers of choice in Leeds’ Championship promotion push, with Largie Ramazani and Wilfried Gnonto regularly used as impact substitutes.