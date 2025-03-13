Everton and Leicester City linked with Leeds United star as £20m transfer claim made

Everton and Leicester City have been credited with interest in Leeds United’s on-loan Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon.

The 25-year-old joined the Whites on loan in August and he has become one of Daniel Farke’s most trusted lieutenants.

He has made 32 appearances in all competitions, contributing seven goals and eight assists.

Reports have indicated Leeds want to sign Solomon on a permanent basis in the summer, although Everton have also been linked.

Manor Solomon has scored seven goals for Leeds United this season. | George Wood/Getty Images

According to TEAMtalk, the Toffees have the Israel international firmly on their radar as they weigh up a move in the summer transfer window.

A fee in the region of £20m could reportedly be required to prise Solomon from Tottenham.

Leicester are also said to be keen on the wideman, but the Foxes appear destined for relegation and the lure of Premier League football may be required.

He said: “I love it here, I love the fans. I love the club. I love the players, the manager.

“Especially now, I’m really enjoying it and I love living here. Of course, it’s different to London, less things to do and we have less friends here. All the Israelis, they live in London, but we found our place here.

Manor Solomon has featured regularly under Daniel Farke. | Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

“You can’t predict what will happen in the future, whether I come back to Tottenham, whether I go to a different team, or whether I stay here in Leeds, you can’t predict it, but, of course, for me, the door is really open.”

