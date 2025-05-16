Former Barnsley FC, Doncaster Rovers and Portsmouth winger on hunt for new club as EFL confirm release
The 23-year-old was nurtured within Arsenal’s youth system before finishing his football education at Norwich City.
He was given his senior debut by Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, then in charge of the Canaries, but failed to become a first-team regular.
Loans moves to Milton Keynes Dons, Doncaster and Barnsley were sanctioned before Martin was allowed to leave Carrow Road on a permanent basis in 2023.
Settling down has since proved tough for Martin, who had brief stints at Portsmouth and Notts County before being snapped up by Newport County in January.
Newport County clear-out
He has once again found himself on the free agent market, with the Exiles having confirmed his short-term deal has not been extended.
He is one of 10 players leaving Newport, who narrowly avoided relegation from League Two during the 2024/25 campaign.
In a statement, the Exiles said: “The club would like to thank all departing players for their best efforts during their time at the club, and wish them well for the future.”
Barnsley and Doncaster Rover spells
Martin made 23 appearances for Barnsley, registering three goals and three assists. He had previously been afforded 20 outings for Doncaster and weighed in with seven goal contributions.
Not since his time in South Yorkshire has Martin reached the 20-appearance mark for a single club, suggesting he needs to settle down somewhere and find his feet.
The wideman undoubtedly has potential but it is now a case of realising it as he moves out of the ‘young player’ category.
Speaking after his loan switch to Barnsley in 2022, Martin said: “It feels amazing to be here. There feels like a great vibe around the club and I really can’t wait to get started.
“I’m a hard-working player, I like to think I have a strong work ethic and I want to express myself with the ball, to try and help push the club forward this season.”