Former Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers winger Josh Martin is on the hunt for a new club.

The 23-year-old was nurtured within Arsenal’s youth system before finishing his football education at Norwich City.

He was given his senior debut by Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, then in charge of the Canaries, but failed to become a first-team regular.

Loans moves to Milton Keynes Dons, Doncaster and Barnsley were sanctioned before Martin was allowed to leave Carrow Road on a permanent basis in 2023.

Josh Martin spent time on loan at Barnsley during the 2022/23 season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Settling down has since proved tough for Martin, who had brief stints at Portsmouth and Notts County before being snapped up by Newport County in January.

Newport County clear-out

He has once again found himself on the free agent market, with the Exiles having confirmed his short-term deal has not been extended.

He is one of 10 players leaving Newport, who narrowly avoided relegation from League Two during the 2024/25 campaign.

In a statement, the Exiles said: “The club would like to thank all departing players for their best efforts during their time at the club, and wish them well for the future.”

Barnsley and Doncaster Rover spells

Martin made 23 appearances for Barnsley, registering three goals and three assists. He had previously been afforded 20 outings for Doncaster and weighed in with seven goal contributions.

Not since his time in South Yorkshire has Martin reached the 20-appearance mark for a single club, suggesting he needs to settle down somewhere and find his feet.

Josh Martin was part of the Norwich City squad that suffered relegation from the Premier League in 2020. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The wideman undoubtedly has potential but it is now a case of realising it as he moves out of the ‘young player’ category.

Speaking after his loan switch to Barnsley in 2022, Martin said: “It feels amazing to be here. There feels like a great vibe around the club and I really can’t wait to get started.