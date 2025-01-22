Former Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Portsmouth winger switches League Two clubs as deal confirmed
Martin had two spells in Yorkshire as he tried to prove himself at Norwich City, representing both Doncaster and Barnsley.
He scored four goals in 20 appearances for the former, before registering three in 23 for the latter.
The 23-year-old left Norwich in 2023 but did not manage to lay down roots following moves to Portsmouth or Notts County.
He has now linked up with Newport County, putting pen to paper on a short-term deal at Rodney Parade.
Martin said: “I’m really excited to join the club. For me, a big part of it was speaking to the manager.
“I’m really looking forward to getting out there, playing with the lads, and starting to put in some good performances.”
Although Martin has only signed a six-month contract, there is an option for his stay to be extended beyond the end of the current campaign.
The wideman could come up against Doncaster on March 1, when Rovers are scheduled to host Newport.
His new employers currently sit 20th in the League Two table, six points above the relegation zone.
