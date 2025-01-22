Former Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers winger Josh Martin has found a new home in League Two following the expiry of his short-term deal at Notts County.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin had two spells in Yorkshire as he tried to prove himself at Norwich City, representing both Doncaster and Barnsley.

He scored four goals in 20 appearances for the former, before registering three in 23 for the latter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old left Norwich in 2023 but did not manage to lay down roots following moves to Portsmouth or Notts County.

Josh Martin spent time on loan at Barnsley during the 2022/23 campaign. | Bruce Rollinson

He has now linked up with Newport County, putting pen to paper on a short-term deal at Rodney Parade.

Martin said: “I’m really excited to join the club. For me, a big part of it was speaking to the manager.

“I’m really looking forward to getting out there, playing with the lads, and starting to put in some good performances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Martin was part of the Norwich City squad that suffered relegation from the Premier League in 2020. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Although Martin has only signed a six-month contract, there is an option for his stay to be extended beyond the end of the current campaign.

The wideman could come up against Doncaster on March 1, when Rovers are scheduled to host Newport.