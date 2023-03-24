News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
1 hour ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
2 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
3 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
4 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
15 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child

Ex-Barrow, Burton Albion and Oldham Athletic striker leaves Bradford PA for new challenge

Latest news regarding Bradford (Park Avenue) emerges as attacker leaves the club

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:32 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:51 GMT

Bradford (Park Avenue) striker Jacob Blyth has left for Darlington on loan. The 30-year-old will spend the rest of the season with the fellow National League North side.

He made the move to the Horsfall Stadium last June after spending the last campaign in the North West with Oldham Athletic and Chorley. The experienced forward, who has racked up over 200 appearances in his career to date, has found the net six times so far this term but has moved on for a new challenge now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blyth, who is from Nuneaton, started his career in non-league before Leicester City snapped him up as a youngster in 2012. He never made a senior appearance for the Foxes during his four years on the books with them but did gain experience out on loan at Burton Albion, Notts County, Northampton Town, Cambridge United and Blackpool.

Most Popular

He left the King Power Stadium in 2016 and has since had stints at Motherwell, Barrow, Macclesfield Town, Altrincham, Gateshead, Oldham and Chorley.

Blyth will now be looking to help Darlington gain promotion to the National League after signing for them temporarily from Bradford (Park Avenue). The North East outfit are currently 5th in the table on 60 points.

BradfordPark Avenue