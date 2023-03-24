Latest news regarding Bradford (Park Avenue) emerges as attacker leaves the club

Bradford (Park Avenue) striker Jacob Blyth has left for Darlington on loan. The 30-year-old will spend the rest of the season with the fellow National League North side.

He made the move to the Horsfall Stadium last June after spending the last campaign in the North West with Oldham Athletic and Chorley. The experienced forward, who has racked up over 200 appearances in his career to date, has found the net six times so far this term but has moved on for a new challenge now.

Blyth, who is from Nuneaton, started his career in non-league before Leicester City snapped him up as a youngster in 2012. He never made a senior appearance for the Foxes during his four years on the books with them but did gain experience out on loan at Burton Albion, Notts County, Northampton Town, Cambridge United and Blackpool.

He left the King Power Stadium in 2016 and has since had stints at Motherwell, Barrow, Macclesfield Town, Altrincham, Gateshead, Oldham and Chorley.