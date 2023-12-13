Former Bristol City and Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cotterill has emerged as the new favourite to take charge of Barnsley’s League One rivals Burton Albion.

The Brewers are in the market for a manager after parting ways with Dino Maamria. They are currently being led by former Coventry City coach Gary Mills on an interim basis.

Cotterill has been installed as the BetVictor favourite at 4/9, putting him ahead of previous frontrunner Gary Rowett. An experienced figure in the world of management, Cotterill left Shrewsbury Town in June.

He has experienced promotion from League One with Bristol City, although steering Burton away from the relegation zone would be the immediate priority if he was appointed.

The club currently occupy 19th place in the third tier table and are just four points above the relegation zone. They are set to return to action this weekend with a trip to Oxford United.

Outside contenders for the vacancy include Dean Brennan at 6/1 and Mark Bonner at 10/1.