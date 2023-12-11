Former Birmingham City coach Mike Dodds has emerged as the new favourite to lead Leeds United’s Championship rivals Sunderland.

Dodds is currently Sunderland’s interim manager following the sacking of Tony Mowbray. He led the club to a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the weekend in the first game of the post-Mowbray era.

He has now been installed as the BetVictor favourite to take the reins at the Stadium of Light at 3/1, despite not having a permanent senior management role on his CV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dodds started his coaching career within Coventry City’s youth system, before leaving to become an integral part of Birmingham’s academy. He was appointed as the club’s academy manager in 2020 having helped develop talents such as current Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

Mike Dodds is currently in charge of Sunderland on an interim basis. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

He has leapfrogged French coach Julien Sable in the list of favourites, as well as former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom. Both are priced at 4/1, making them joint-second favourites.

Outside contenders include IFK Värnamo manager Kim Hellberg and Reims boss Will Still.

The Black Cats vacancy is one likely to be appealing to a range of managers for various reasons. Sunderland are among England’s most well-supported clubs and are still very much in contention for promotion to the Premier League.