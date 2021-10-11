Ex-Huddersfield Town man loses League Two manager job, La Liga side eye ex-Nottingham Forest ace

STEVENAGE, ENGLAND - JULY 23: View of the EFL Puma match ball during the Pre-Season Friendly between Stevenage and Crystal Palace at The Lamex Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Terriers went into the international break in a poor run of form, having won just one of their last give games, but remain just one point away from the play-off places after 11 games.

Meanwhile, ex-Huddersfield ace Michael Hefele has given an insight into his decision to hang up his boots last summer, after a series of injury issues. He revealed: “Mentally, it was so, so tough when your body is more or less falling apart.

“Even when you are doing all the things right in terms of sleep, no alcohol and no smoking. It just did not work out.

Ex-Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is rumoured to be lining up a swoop for Derby County, following the £305m sale to a Saudi-led consortium. The Rams are currently in administration, and are rock-bottom of the table following an 11-point deduction. (Mirror)

“There were some different aspects where I didn’t have the feeling like here. It made me think about how you should be treated by all people. There’s lot of things I learned from my spell in Nottingham. It is a big part in my toolkit from seeing good and bad things.”

He continued: “It was the toughest period in my life and now I am back in the sunshine. My family gave me power, belief and strength. Sometimes, it is not about when it is going well, but about the rain and after the rain, the sun is coming.

“I have never had it nice and easy and it is good for my strength of character.”

Take a look at the latest stories from the second-tier, as the anticipation for this weekend's action starts to build:

Ex-Wolves and Crystal Palace star Bakary Sako looks to be be close to completing a move to the second tier, with a currently unnamed Championship side set to snap him up this week. He was last on the books at Cypriot side Pafos. (The Sun)

Manchester United have been named as the front-runners to sign Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham, as interest continues to grow in the £80m-rated England international. He joined the German side from Birmingham City last year. (Mirror)

Carlisle United have parted company with manager Chris Beech, after a poor start to the season that sees the side currently 22nd in the table with just two wins from 11 games. He featured for the likes for the likes of Blackpool and Huddersfield during his playing career. (Club website)

Ex-Nottingham Forest man Nigel Jemson has backed current star Brennan Johnson not to "get carried away" with his strong start to the season, citing his family-centred lifestyle as a key factor in keeping him grounded while his reputation continues to rise. (This is Futbol)

La Liga side Sevilla have been linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers sensation Ben Brereton Diaz. The ex-Nottingham Forest man has netted an impressive ten goals in eleven Championship starts this season, and has six senior caps for Chile.

Danny Mills has argued that un-vaccinated footballer's who miss games due to testing positive for Covid-19 should be docked wages, as they currently are in the NBA. West Brom's Callum Robinson has been ruled out of action twice in such circumstances, but is unwilling to receive the vaccine. (Football Insider)

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker described the situation of loanee Leif Davis as "tough", as the Leeds United starlet continues to struggle to break into the side. He's currently being kept out the team by academy product Jordan Zemura. (Bournemouth Daily Echo)

Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers have both been credited with an interest in Hearts defender John Souttar. The Scotland international's current deal expires this summer, meaning he could leave for nothing if not sold in January. (Daily Mail)