Ex-Liverpool and Derby County man who trialled at Sheffield United joins sixth-tier side

A defender who spent time on trial at Sheffield United has dropped into the sixth tier of English football.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 08:16 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 08:16 BST

Leeds-born Andre Wisdom trained with Sheffield United in 2022, with a view to him potentially earning a contract at Bramall Lane.

A move never materialised and over a year on from his Blades exit, the defender has now found a new club.

Wisdom has put pen to paper at Warrington Town, who compete in the National League North.

Andre Wisdom trained with Sheffield United last year. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesAndre Wisdom trained with Sheffield United last year. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Andre Wisdom trained with Sheffield United last year. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

It marks the 30-year-old’s first foray into non-league football, having previously only featured in England’s top two divisions and the Austrian Bundesliga.

Wisdom began his career in the youth system at Bradford City, before being snapped up by Liverpool while still a teenager.

He left Anfield permanently in 2017 after a number of loan spells away from the club, joining Derby County.

His time at Derby came to an end in 2021 and he had been a free agent before agreeing terms with Warrington.

