A defender who spent time on trial at Sheffield United has dropped into the sixth tier of English football.

Leeds-born Andre Wisdom trained with Sheffield United in 2022, with a view to him potentially earning a contract at Bramall Lane.

A move never materialised and over a year on from his Blades exit, the defender has now found a new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andre Wisdom trained with Sheffield United last year. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

It marks the 30-year-old’s first foray into non-league football, having previously only featured in England’s top two divisions and the Austrian Bundesliga.

Wisdom began his career in the youth system at Bradford City, before being snapped up by Liverpool while still a teenager.

He left Anfield permanently in 2017 after a number of loan spells away from the club, joining Derby County.