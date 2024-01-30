Ex-Luton Town, Southampton and Stoke City boss made favourite to take charge of Barnsley's League One rivals
The Addicks have been on the hunt for a new head coach since opting to part ways with Michael Appleton. Former Middlesbrough defender Curtis Fleming is currently in post as interim head coach, assisted by ex-Leeds United captain Jason Pearce.
With Charlton much closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs, the club’s next appointment is crucial for their future.
Jones has emerged as the BetVictor favourite for the role with a price of 4/7. This puts him ahead of second favourite, former QPR boss Mark Warburton, at 4/1.
Southampton axed Jones nearly a year ago but he is yet to return to the dugout. He was strongly linked with a move to Rotherham United after Matt Taylor’s axing but an appointment never materialised.
The role instead ended up going to Leam Richardson, who has been tasked with keeping the Millers in the Championship.
Whoever does land the Charlton job will inherit a squad that has been invested in since the opening of the January transfer window. Among those to have arrived at The Valley this month are midfielders Tyreeq Bakinson and Conor Coventry.