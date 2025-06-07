Former Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United defender Joe Skarz has been recruited by 10th-tier outfit Maltby Main.

A product of Huddersfield’s academy, Skarz went on to make 81 appearances for the Terriers at first-team level.

He later represented Rotherham, playing a part in back-to-back promotion-winning campaigns as the Millers surged from League Two into the Championship.

The 35-year-old also represented the likes of Oxford United and Bury before moving away from full-time football and into the non-league pyramid.

Joe Skarz made 78 appearances for Rotherham United. | Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Combining playing and coaching

In recent years, Skarz has represented the likes of Golcar United, Hallam and Liversedge, and also had a spell at FC Halifax Town.

His part-time player status has allowed him to transition into coaching and he is employed by Rotherham as their first-team fitness and development coach.

Despite his pivot into an off-field role, Skarz has signalled his intention to continue playing with a move to Rotherham-based Maltby Main.

The non-league outfit compete in the Northern East Counties League Division One and finished 10th last season.

In a statement, the club said: “A proper Miners welcome to new player Joe Skarz.

“A well-known person at our club of course, and someone who knows this league very well indeed having played for Golcar United.”

Promise at Huddersfield Town

As a 17-year-old cutting his teeth at Huddersfield, Skarz won the coveted League One Apprentice of the Year award.

Then-Terriers boss Peter Jackson made a point of publicly recognising the defender’s potential, with Skarz having already shown his EFL pedigree.

Huddersfield Town gave Joe Skarz his senior breakthrough. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

He told the Huddersfield Examiner: "Joe is a very bright prospect. That's why we recently gave him a contract extension. Signing Andy Taylor on loan was in no way a reflection of Joe's ability or performances.

"The thinking was that Joe is a young player who had come into my plans ahead of schedule and done really well.

"But we didn't want to push him too far too soon, and having someone like Andy Taylor, who is a bit further on than Joe in terms of his development, allows Joe to continue his development in a more measured way and pick up tips from someone who has been on the same kind of learning curve.