Ex-Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Oxford United defender finds new club in eighth tier
Skarz’s new club play in the Northern Premier League Division One, on the eighth rung of the English football ladder. He has joined the club from Hallam, who play at a level below Liversedge in the NCEL Premier Division.
A product of Huddersfield’s academy, Skarz went on to make 81 appearances for the Terriers. He left in 2010 to spend three years with Bury before returning to Yorkshire for a spell with Rotherham.
After stints at Oxford United and Bury, he dropped into non-league football and has represented the likes of Kettering Town and Golcar United in recent years.
Confirming the move on X, formerly Twitter, Liversedge’s official account posted: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Skarz. Joe came through the ranks at Huddersfield Town and has been featured for other League Clubs such as Rotherham United and Oxford United.
"Most recently, Joe has been playing at Golcar United and Hallam FC. Welcome Joe.”
He is not the only former EFL star to have joined Liversedge this season, as they recruited ex-Leeds United marksman Ross McCormack back in July.