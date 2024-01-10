Skarz’s new club play in the Northern Premier League Division One, on the eighth rung of the English football ladder. He has joined the club from Hallam, who play at a level below Liversedge in the NCEL Premier Division.

A product of Huddersfield’s academy, Skarz went on to make 81 appearances for the Terriers. He left in 2010 to spend three years with Bury before returning to Yorkshire for a spell with Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After stints at Oxford United and Bury, he dropped into non-league football and has represented the likes of Kettering Town and Golcar United in recent years.

Joe Skarz counts Rotherham United among his former clubs. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Confirming the move on X, formerly Twitter, Liversedge’s official account posted: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Skarz. Joe came through the ranks at Huddersfield Town and has been featured for other League Clubs such as Rotherham United and Oxford United.

"Most recently, Joe has been playing at Golcar United and Hallam FC. Welcome Joe.”