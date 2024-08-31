Former Sheffield United and Barnsley defender completes move on deadline day - but not to Sheffield Wednesday
The 27-year-old has slipped down the pecking order at Goodison Park and was loaned to Southampton and Sheffield United last season.
He was strongly linked with French side Lyon in the final days of the summer window, only for reports to emerge that a deal had fallen through.
Sheffield Wednesday were credited with late interest in the Toffees man but he has completed a season-long loan switch to their Championship rivals West Brom.
The move marks a return to the Baggies for Holgate, who spent the second half of the 2018/19 season on loan at The Hawthorns.
After putting pen to paper, he said: “I’m over the moon. When I was here before I absolutely loved it. Looking back, playing at the Albion was the most fun I’ve had in my career so far.
“There have been a few times I’ve tried to come back and it’s not happened for whatever reason, but to finally be able to get the move done this time around is great.
“It’s all happened so fast, obviously deadline day is always so hectic. I spoke with Ian Pearce back and forth over the day to get this move over the line, and I’m excited to get going under the manager.
“I’m buzzing to get going in front of the fans, too. Last time we came so close to promotion, and it was a great squad to be a part of. Hopefully this time we can go one step further.
“I think if you look the squad now, there’s obviously still a few boys from the team that I was in, and with the squad now I think we’re more than capable of having a serious go at it again, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”
Holgate was nurtured within Barnsley’s youth system before following fellow academy graduate John Stones to Everton.
He has been on Everton’s books for nearly a decade but has been in and out of the side under various managers.
Baggies boss Carlos Corberan said: "Mason is another player our fans know well from his previous spell at the club.
“He has exceptional experience for a player of his age and his quality and maturity will benefit us across the season.
He further strengthens our defensive options having played many minutes both at right-back and centre-back.”
