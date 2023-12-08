Former managers of Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton are among the favourites to take charge of Sheffield United’s Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

Forest are still being led by Steve Cooper, although he is the favourite among bookmakers to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked. A recent 5-0 defeat to Fulham ramped up the pressure he is under and the club are hovering precariously above the relegation zone.

A change was recently made below Forest in the table, when Sheffield United axed Paul Heckingbottom. He was swiftly replaced by Chris Wilder, a man already familiar with the Bramall Lane faithful.

The current BetVictor favourite to replace Cooper at the City Ground is Oliver Glasner, who was most recently in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany. Glasner may be something of an unknown quantity in England but behind him in the favourites list are some familiar faces.

Julen Lopetegui left Wolves in August. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Priced at 5/2 behind Glasner is former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui. The Spaniard has been out of work since his departure from Molineux in August but boasts impressive pedigree.

Reims boss Will Still sits as third favourite at 10/1, ahead of former Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira. The Arsenal legend was linked with a move to Leeds United earlier this year but Daniel Farke was unveiled as Sam Allardyce’s successor.

Ralph Hasenhuttl, formerly of Southampton, has been installed as fourth favourite to take over at 16/1.