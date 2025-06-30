Farsley Celtic: Leeds club withdraw from pyramid despite ex-Sheffield Wednesday man agreeing takeover deal
The Leeds-based outfit were due to compete in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division following relegation from the National League North and a two-division demotion.
However, the Celts will not be gracing the ninth tier following extensive discussions and a review of the club’s structure.
Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale, who is also Farsley’s first-team manager, recently agreed a deal to buy the club. The Yorkshire Post understands the takeover is still progressing and that he remains committed to rejuvenating the Celts.
Club statement
In a statement, the club said: “This decision has not been taken lightly and comes as part of a wider strategic review of the club’s structure, amid ongoing developments regarding a proposed takeover.
“Given the current situation and the transitional period we are entering, it has been determined that stepping back from NCEL competition is the most appropriate course of action at this time.
“All relevant stakeholders have been fully consulted throughout the process, and their views have been carefully considered in reaching this outcome.”
Academy programme update
In another major development, the club have also announced their Emerging Talent Squad and Academy and Education Programme will be separating from the Celts.
The club’s deaf team, as well as the women’s and development sides, will be remaining part of the structure.
The club said: “Despite these changes, the mood around the club is a positive one. We are working hard behind the scenes to ensure a smooth transition to the new ownership, and we are excited about the ambitious plans already being developed with them.
“These plans include significant improvements to facilities and a renewed focus on player development, community engagement, and the long-term sustainability of the club.
“We would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to the Northern Counties East League for their support and understanding during this period, and we remain committed to maintaining a positive relationship with them moving forward.
“Further updates regarding the club’s direction, including the ongoing developments related to the takeover, will be shared with our supporters and the wider football community in due course.
“We appreciate your continued support and understanding during this period of change.”
A turbulent 2024/25 season
Last season was a turbulent one for the club, who did not play a single game at their home ground.
The grass surface at The Citadel was removed to make way for an artificial surface which never ended up being laid.
In October, members of Farsley’s playing squad united to accuse the now-outgoing owner Paul Barthorpe of “breaking trust” over alleged late wage payments.
In response to the allegations, Barthorpe admitted there had been issues with late payments but said it was due to a bereavement and disputed how the situation had been characterised by the players.
