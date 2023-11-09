With November well underway, the January transfer window will be starting to creep into the minds of football fans.

Leeds United have made an impressive start to life back in the Championship having coped admirably with a summer of change.

Daniel Farke has led the club into third place and most recently oversaw a stunning win against table-toppers Leicester City.

Mid-season windows can make or break a side.

Fabio Jalo is a highly-rated prospect at Barnsley. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Leeds are not a club in desperate need of strengthening but January can prove to be an unpredictable month and Leeds could find themselves impacted by dealings.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will bolster their ranks in January, or who they will target if they do wish to recruit.

With the window opening approaching, here are the BettingSites favourites to sign for the Whites in January.

Fabio Jalo - 6/4

A highly-rated prospect at Barnsley, the 17-year-old forward has already made senior appearances for the Reds. He has also been capped by Portugal at youth level.

Ali Al-Hamadi - 5/2

The 21-year-old’s exploits in front of goal for AFC Wimbledon have reportedly attracted the attention of clubs including Leeds, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.

Ao Tanaka - 5/1

A senior Japan international, Fortuna Dusseldorf’s Tanaka was linked with Leeds during the summer window.

Joseph Paintsil - 5/1

Another man linked with a move to Leeds in the summer, Paintsil is still on the books of Belgian side Genk.

Nadiem Amiri - 6/1

The playmaker has struggled for minutes at Bayer Leverkusen this season after a proposed summer switch to Leeds did not materialise.

Anwar El-Ghazi - 8/1

The experienced winger is a free agent having recently had his contract terminated at Mainz due to a social media post regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Amad Diallo - 9/1

One of the many exciting prospects under contract at Manchester United, Diallo lit up the Championship last season while on loan at Sunderland.

Grady Diangana - 10/1

Currently one of the Championship’s most in-form attacking midfielders, West Bromwich Albion’s Diangana was also linked with Leeds during the summer.

Brandon Thomas-Asante -11/1