Although the dust has barely settled on the summer transfer window, the next opportunity to recruit will be on the minds of many fans.

However, it is unlikely to be at the forefront for Leeds United supporters.

After a turbulent two seasons, a positive atmosphere has returned to Elland Road thanks to the work of a new regime and manager.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have made a promising start to the Championship season, emerging from a speculation-heavy summer to show off a newfound exuberance.

Even so, the January transfer window will undoubtedly begin to creep into conversations as Christmas draws closer.

Below are the SafeBettingSites favourites to join Leeds in the January transfer window.

Ao Tanaka – 5/2

Reports in Germany over the summer suggested Leeds had tabled a bid for Tanaka, a senior Japan international.

He is currently contracted to Fortuna Düsseldorf of the German second tier.

Joseph Paintsil - 4/1

Leeds' interest in Painstil over the summer was well-documented but a move never materialised.

He remains on the books of Genk in Belgium.

Kenny McLean - 7/1

A figure Farke is very familiar with, Norwich City’s midfield conductor was also linked with Leeds over the summer.

Brandon Thomas-Asante - 7/1

The West Bromwich Albion frontman notched against Leeds last month and has not missed a league game for the Baggies since.

Kalvin Phillips - 8/1

Hometown hero Phillips has struggled for regular minutes since swapping Leeds for Manchester City.

A move back to the Championship appears highly unlikely but it is not difficult to imagine him seeking pastures new in January.

Grady Diangana - 8/1

Diangana recently returned to the fold at West Bromwich Albion, having missed the club’s first four league games of the season.

Like his teammate Thomas-Asante, there was speculation regarding an exit during the summer but he did not leave the Hawthorns.

Phil Jones - 8/1

Injury has derailed the defender’s career and he is now a free agent, having seen his lengthy association with Manchester United come to an end.

Anwar El Ghazi - 10/1

Another free agent, El Ghazi boasts Premier League experience accumulated during spells with Aston Villa and Everton.

Jamaal Lascelles - 12/1