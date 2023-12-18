Bristol City, Leicester City and QPR stars are among the favourites to join Sheffield United in January.

The Blades are back in territory frustratingly familiar to them – a scrap for Premier League survival. Chris Wilder’s return as manager has led to some renewed optimism but the battle remains an uphill one.

Sheffield United sit bottom of the Premier League, level on points with 19th-placed Burnley. Luton Town complete the bottom three, occupying 18th place.

A number of new recruits did arrive at Bramall Lane in the summer but excitement was distilled by the sales of both Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye. Fans will be hoping there are no more sales of key players in January and many will also have new signings on their wishlists.

Bristol City's Zak Vyner is among the favourites to join Sheffield United in the January transfer window. Image: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Here are the Sports Lens favourites to join the Blades in January.

Harry Souttar - 2/1

Leicester signed Souttar for a reported £15m in January but he has made just one Championship appearance this term. A move away from the Foxes could get the defender’s career going again.

Jonathan Rowe - 5/2

One of the Championship’s most exciting attackers, Rowe has been lethal in front of goal for Norwich City this season.

Olukayode Osu - 7/2

A non-league sensation on the books of Bracknell Town, Osu has been linked with a host of clubs including Sheffield United.

Kieffer Moore - 5/1

The imposing forward has also been linked with the Blades and has been afforded just six Premier League outings at AFC Bournemouth this season.

Ilias Chair - 13/2

Chair is widely considered QPR’s most influential attacker. QPR’s struggles in the Championship could be used as a bargaining chip to persuade him of a Bramall Lane switch.

Anwar El-Ghazi - 8/1

The former Everton and Aston Villa winger is currently a free agent and would bring a wealth of experience to Wilder’s squad.

Hayden Hackney - 9/1

Middlesbrough will undoubtedly be keen to retain Hackney, a promising midfielder already shining in the Championship.

Zak Vyner - 10/1

Vyner has featured in each of Bristol City’s league games since recoverin from a ligament injury. The defender’s importance to the Robins has only grown in recent years and Premier League interest would hardly come as a surprise.

Mykola Matvienko - 10/1

One of Shakhtar Donetsk’s key figures, Matvienko has been linked with Premier League clubs such as Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United.

Ian Maatsen - 12/1